SALISBURY — Abe Alexander Helms, 45, of Salisbury, has been charged with felony voluntary manslaughter after he was accused of causing the death of 61-year-old Raymond Eugene Drye on Wednesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Helms is being held on $250,000 bond at Rowan County Detention Center for the charge. He was also charged with simple assault, two counts of assault on a female and damage to property and was given a $2,500 bond for those charges.
According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Yost Road in the early-morning hours Wednesday in response to a disturbance call.
Officers arrived to find Helms and Drye — who is Helms’ stepfather —at the scene in addition to Helms’ 40-year-old girlfriend and his 68-year-old mother.
Helms was accused of causing extensive damage to the residence in addition to assaulting Drye, his mother and girlfriend.
He was intoxicated, ignored deputies’ commands and had to be restrained, according to a news release. He was found bleeding from injuries he received during the altercation, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Helms also damaged the house by breaking out windows, which caused extensive damage to the residence,” the report says.
The victims were seen by EMS at the scene but reportedly did not ask to be transported to the hospital. After deputies left the residence, the report says, Drye was transported to Atrium Cabarrus in Concord after he started feeling pain in his head.
Soon after his condition became critical and he succumbed to his injuries at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The hospital contacted the Sheriff’s Office soon after and reported the death, “which appeared to have been the result of the assault.”
An autopsy was requested by the RCSO Investigative Division members who were assigned to continue the investigation.
The investigation ruled the death as a homicide. After further consultation with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, felony voluntary manslaughter charges were filed against Helms.
