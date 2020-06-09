Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said COVID-19 forced a change in the way drug investigations are conducted, with a concentration on lower numbers for longer periods of time.
“We have worked these drug cases thoroughly, and instead of having our usual high numbers of arrests on one or two days, we have made adjustments to go after lower numbers for a longer period of time,” he said.
He said the investigations are targeting those who have actually participated in the sale of narcotics.
As a result, Campbell said, they have been able to keep the crime rate low and made Iredell County a non-profitable and unfriendly place for drug deals.
He said warrants have been issued for the following as a result of these investigations (bond amounts were set by magistrates):
Stephen Edward Keller, 27, of Shanna Lane, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and sale/deliver methamphetamine, $50,000 bond.
Brandon Scott Campbell, 35, of Antietam Road, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and sale/deliver methamphetamine, $25,000 bond.
Molly Grace Riddle, 25, of Antietam Road, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, $2,000 bond.
Brandy Nicole Brown, 36, of East Broad Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and sale/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond.
Ny’Vaezsa Ranyqa Davis, 21, of Randa Drive, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and sale/deliver Schedule II, $3,500 bond.
Kenneth Basil Stewart, 32, of Wilson Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and sale/deliver methamphetamine, $5,000 bond.
Deanna Michelle Moser, 46, of Catawba, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and sale/deliver methamphetamine, $2,500 bond.
Addison Neville Barber, 20, of Litewood Lane, Mooresville, sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $5,000 bond.
Brandon Wade Barber, 41, of Wall Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV and sell/deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond.
Kristi Renee Moore, 21, of North Church Street, Mooresville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule III, sell/deliver Schedule III and conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule III, $20,000 bond.
Michelle Lynn Frye, 34, of West Sharpe Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV, sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond.
The following people are being sought:
Christopher Stephen Jackson, 31, of Stockton Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, sale/methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and sale/deliver heroin.
Spring Marie Fassett, 29, of West Front Street, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III and sale/deliver Schedule III.
Melissa Iris Dalton, 44, of Fayetteville Avenue, sale/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV.
Monica Susan Vanwert, 27, of East Lowrance Avenue, Mooresville, conspiracy to sell Schedule III.
Natasha Julia Blackschen, 33, of Opal Street, two counts each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III and sell/deliver schedule III.
Nia J’Mari Testman, 21, of East Allison Street, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin.
“Again I say, these people are drug dealers and we will remain constant in our efforts to go after drug dealers. If you are addicted to drugs, come to us and we will assist you in getting the help you want and need to get off these substances, but selling illegal drugs to support a habit cannot be tolerated,” Campbell said.
