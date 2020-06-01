A call concerning someone using narcotics in the parking lot of a local restaurant led to the arrest of a Statesville man.
William Kevin Lester, 49, of Hickory Highway, was charged with trafficking opiates by possession, possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team received information on May 13 that a man was in the parking lot of a restaurant on Taylorsville Highway and he was apparently using narcotics.
Deputies found Lester, who admitted injecting himself with oxycodone, Campbell said. A search of the vehicle was performed and deputies found a syringe and a prescription bottle containing oxycodone, which belonged to a family member, Campbell said. There were approximately 117 pills of the prescribed 120, he said. Lester admitted to taking the three pills, authorities said.
He was initially issued citations for possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. The oxycodone pills were seized pending further investigation.
Last Thursday, after further investigation, Lester was arrested on the felony trafficking charge, Campbell said.
Lester’s criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of worthless check and taking game with use and aid of bait and driving-related charges.
