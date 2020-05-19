Following up on complaints about drug activity, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence on Garfield Street and charged four people.
Djuan Tyrell Sanchez White, 34, Dominic Antwan Diggs, 35, and Tyrone Marquis McConnaughey, 22, all of Garfield Street, and Fredrick Jamar Cherry, 30, of Mooresville, were charged, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Campbell, in a news release, said the search warrant was served Friday and was the result of surveillance operations launched after complaints of drug activity.
Once the surveillance operations confirmed illegal drug activity, the release stated, undercover investigators began to make purchases of crack cocaine from the home.
In the search of the home, the release stated, illegal narcotics, a handgun, shotgun and $4,000 in cash were located.
White was charged with the following felonies: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Diggs was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule I and possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
McConnaughey was charged with possession of Schedule II. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Cherry was issued a criminal summons for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
White’s criminal history includes felony sale of crack cocaine and misdemeanor public disturbance and possession of marijuana.
Diggs criminal history includes felony attempted trafficking of opium, sale of crack cocaine and sale of marijuana and sale of Schedule I and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling to keep/sell controlled substance and second-degree trespass.
McConnaughey has past charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny and possession of marijuana.
Cherry’s criminal history includes felony conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana and second-degree trespass.
