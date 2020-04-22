Another Interstate 77 traffic stop has led to drug charges in Iredell County.
Vinh Phu Huynh, 43, of Antioch, Tennessee, faces charges of felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transportation, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Huynh appeared before a magistrate and was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
On Tuesday, members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team were on Interstate 77 northbound in the area of mile-marker 64 and stopped a 2015 Lexus with a Georgia registration plate for traffic violations, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell states in a news release.
Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies spoke with the driver, who explained he was traveling from Atlanta, Georgia to West Virginia. While speaking with Huynh, deputies said they noticed inconsistencies in his story. Therefore, they requested canine Bosco to respond to assist with the traffic stop. Bosco alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle. They found 25 vacuumed-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana weighing approximately 28 pounds in the trunk of the car. The street value of the marijuana is more than $200,000.
Huynh was arrested and charged.
