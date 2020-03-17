A stop for traffic violations ended up with a patrol car being rammed and a man fleeing on foot.
Dominique Tracy Sanders, 22, of Asheville, is now facing a long list of charges.
Sanders, a convicted felon on federal probation, was charged with the following felonies: assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license is revoked and displaying a fictitious license tag.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Sgt. L. Hayes and Deputy P. Dragowski of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) tried to stop a vehicle on Newton Drive at Park Drive for traffic violations on Friday.
The driver did not stop and continued on Park Drive at a high rate of speed, Campbell said. The vehicle turned onto Younger Avenue and then Lakeview Drive before ramming Dragowski’s patrol car, Campbell said.
The driver, later identified as Sanders, fled on foot and the two deputies chased him. When they caught up with Sanders, Campbell said, he began to fight with them. They were eventually able to take Sanders into custody.
While searching Sanders and his vehicle the deputies located approximately one half-pound of marijuana, a firearm which had been reported stolen in Buncombe County, $782 and multiple items of drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, Campbell said.
While searching Sanders in several criminal justice-related databases, it was discovered Sanders is a convicted felon, which prohibited him from having a firearm. Deputies also learned Sanders had 14 outstanding warrants for his arrest in Buncombe and Davie counties. Sanders is also on active federal probation. The United States Marshal’s Office listed him as wanted for a federal probation violation warrant.
A magistrate set bond at $250,000 on the Iredell charges, $500,000 for the Buncombe County charges and $26,000 for the Davie County charges. He was also ordered held on a federal detainer for the probation violation warrants and is being held without bond.
Sanders’ criminal history includes felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana and numerous driving charges.
