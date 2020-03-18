Two people are facing charges for distributing controlled substances in southern Iredell County.
Heather Marie Sides, 33, of Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville and Christian Lloyd Bock, 44, of China Grove, were each charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule IV. Bond for each was set by a magistrate at $20,000. It was also determined Sides was wanted on an outstanding warrant for probation violation and she was ordered held without bond on that charge.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said narcotics investigators and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) made the arrests Tuesday.
He said the investigation began after numerous citizens complained about the two being involved in the distribution of controlled substances in the southern end of Iredell County.
Campbell said investigators began a surveillance operation. On Tuesday, the two were located in the parking lot of a store in the 1300 block of Oakridge Farm Highway. He said they were in possession of 129 dosage units of prescription medication they planned to sell.
Sides’ criminal history includes three counts of DWI, hit-and-run failing to stop, shoplifting by concealment and intoxicated and disruptive.
Bock’s criminal history includes possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.
