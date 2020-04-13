A New York man was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities said they found four bags of ecstasy hidden in a pair of tennis shoes.
Jason Roldan, 36, of Rochester, New York, was charged with trafficking MDMA (ecstasy) by possession, trafficking MDMA by transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Roldan, also known as Jose Alonso Mendoza or Jose Alonso Roldan, was also charged with the following misdemeanors: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) team stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation around the 61-mile maker on Interstate 77 north Saturday.
Deputies spoke to the occupants, including Roldan, who said they were traveling from Monroe, Georgia, to Rochester.
Canine Abby was called to assist and she alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics, Campbell said.
A search revealed the four bags of ecstasy hidden in a pair of tennis shoes in the trunk of the vehicle, Campbell said. The four bags contained approximately 400 dosage units of MDMA, he said. Also found concealed inside a suitcase in the trunk were five firearms, Campbell said. One had been reported stolen in Louisiana, he added. Deputies also found $1,300 in cash, Campbell said.
Roldan has a criminal history in New York of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of marijuana more than two ounces and possession of controlled substance/narcotic drug with intent to sell.
