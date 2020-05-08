One person has been arrested and a second is being sought for using a debit card without permission, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Mariah Cynthia Coley, 23, of Shelton Avenue was arrested Monday on six counts of felony identity theft. Preston Levi Kovanda, 31, of South Meeting Street, is being sought on the same charges, Campbell said.
Coley’s bond was set at $5,000 by a magistrate.
A report was filed indicating that between April 17 and 20, a debit card was used without the owner’s permission. Multiple attempts were made and charges were made using this card, he said.
Economic Crimes Unit detectives were able to verify the usages at various businesses and obtained evidence that the card was used without the owner’s consent, Campbell said. Coley and Kovanda were identified as suspects, he said.
Anyone with information on Kovanda’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective C. Scannella at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and rewards of up to $1,000 are possible.
Coley's criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, breaking and entering, possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, larceny and resisting a public officer.
Kovanda has a prior charge of assault on a female.
