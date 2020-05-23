A person was shot Saturday afternoon in what Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell called a domestic situation.
The shooting occurred at a residence on Deerchase Circle Saturday afternoon.
Campbell said deputies were in the area on another domestic incident when they received a call about gunshots in the area of Deerchase Circle. He said information given to deputies as they were on the way to the call was two men were walking from the area.
Campbell said deputies came upon two men and took them into custody and recovered a handgun.
A third person was detained on Old Mocksville Road, he said.
Late Saturday afternoon, Campbell said the investigation was just getting started and details were still scarce.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and talking with witnesses in an attempt to learn more, Campbell said.
The victim was taken to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment, he said.
For the latest on this story, visit statesville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.