In a four-year period, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office clearance rate on cases is outpacing the state average by more than 30%.
One of the reasons, said Sheriff Darren Campbell, is the caliber of his personnel.
“We have top-tier officers, and their dedication and hard work is making the difference,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office clearance for the investigation division is 63.3% between 2014 and 2018 with the state average below 30%, he said.
Overall, Campbell said, the Sheriff’s Office averaged an 87% clearance rate during that same period of time. That involves all facets of the Sheriff’s Office from road patrol to detectives to specialty units.
Those figures, along with a breakdown of each division and a detailed listing of programs offered by the Sheriff’s Office, are part of the 2019 annual report which was published just recently. The report is generated by the Sheriff’s Office and is available to the public at no cost.
Campbell said the numbers are based on Uniform Crime Report statistics from the state and represent the latest available numbers. The statistics for 2019 will not be available for several months, he said.
UCR statistics, Campbell said, are primarily compiled for research and planning but also serve as a report card for law enforcement agencies. The statistics are compiled from data submitted to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Campbell said the high clearance rate is not the only good news the report contained. The data indicated the Sheriff’s Office’s crime rate has declined from 2014-18 by 29%. The violent crime rate fell by 5.4% and the property crime rate fell by 32% during that period. The rate is determined by crime rates per 100,000 residents. Using this method, he said, means the numbers are adjusted to be fair for smaller versus larger jurisdictions.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, while property crimes include burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Campbell said the drop in those numbers can be attributed to many factors.
“A lot of it is because of the caliber of people and their involvement in the community,” he said. “We are proactive rather than reactive.”
One of the ways in which the Sheriff’s Office is proactive, Campbell said, is that every case is investigated and assigned to detectives, many of which are part of specialized units.
“We have specialized investigators in the areas of narcotics, domestic violence and sexual assaults who are assigned to the Special Victims’ Unit, property crimes, economic crimes and death investigations,” he said.
In 2018, Campbell said, criminal investigation division detectives were assigned 1,242 cases and cleared 966 of those. Breaking and entering and larceny reports comprised the majority of cases assigned. Those two categories alone accounted for 465 cases. In terms of violent crime, the Sheriff’s Office investigated one killing and four robberies in 2018.
Of those cases, 289 were closed by arrest, resulting in 637 charges, and 420 were deemed unfounded. A further 260 were cleared by other means, he said.
The narcotics division also posted a successful year in 2018, Campbell said. The unit seized $12,761.04 in cash and nearly $950,000 worth of narcotics.
The Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team seized $22,617 in cash.
He said the work of the narcotics division, ICE and the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team in addressing the drug issue helps lower the crime rate as well.
“About 70% of crimes can be tied to drugs,” Campbell said.
Campbell said visibility is also key to reducing crime.
“Our people are out in the community,” he said.
Deputies are frequently at community, church and school meetings.
“We teach our new employees to build relationships in order to prevent crime,” he said.
Some of the more visible members of the Sheriff’s Office, he said, are the school resource officers. And, he said, they have the potential to make the biggest impact long-term.
“Establishing these relationships early will pay dividends eight to 10 years down the road,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office also relies on a number of public programs to increase awareness and further build relationships in the community.
“We invite our community to come join with us to see first-hand how we conduct business by hosting citizen and teen academies,” he said. “We offer many programs to teach citizens how to prevent crime at no cost. Our Mobile Crime Classroom is a tool we use to engage young people in a conversation about the dangers of bullying, drugs and gang activity.”
Another program that draws interest from children and parents alike is the Sheriff’s Athletic League. Although it ended early this season due to the coronavirus, more than 300 girls have participated in the volleyball league and adult volunteers fill the roles of coaches and officials, establishing a relationship, Campbell said.
“These interactions with deputies build relationships which can reduce the likelihood these children will engage in criminal activity,” he said.
Community outreach and a concentration on preventing crime are making a difference, Campbell said, but once a crime has been committed, an aggressive stance means those cases are being solved.
He said targeting of repeat offenders, particularly in roundup programs, not only takes what he called career criminals off the streets, but instills the idea in those offenders that they will face arrest.
“The word gets around that this is not going to be tolerated,” Campbell said. “The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has worked extremely hard over the years to make Iredell County an unfriendly and unprofitable environment for criminals.”
The report, he said, shows a need for the support of deputies on a financial level as well.
“It’s so competitive. Keeping good quality officers is an investment and that pays off in making citizens safer,” he said.
Anyone wanting a complete copy of the report can visit www.iredellsheriff.com and click on reports. For a printed copy of the report, call Capt. William Hamby at 704-878-3180.
