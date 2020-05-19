A Statesville man is facing charges in connection with a gambling operation in Rowan County, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office reported.
Justin Jonathan Robinson, 30, was charged with operating/possessing a slot machine, slot machine or device defined and operating a video gaming machine. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
The Rowan Sheriff’s office, in a news release, stated that Robinson was the manager of the Lucky Duck Café, located at 3402 S. Main St., Salisbury. The sheriff’s office reported it was being operated as an arcade but was a video-based gambling operation with the machines allowing betting of more than eight credits. That is a violation of state law.
Also, Rowan officials said, the business was paying cash for credits won, which is also a violation of state law.
The sheriff’s office has also charged the cashier, Deaizha Keshira Alexandria Phillips, 21, of Landis with gambling, operating a video gaming machine, operating/possessing a slot machine, and slot machine or device defined. These charges were related to an undercover operation at the business Feb. 21, 2020. Phillips arrest is pending.
A search warrant was served at the business March 18. Two employees, a manager and a cashier, were at the café at the time as were a number of customers, Rowan officials said. The sheriff’s office conducted a two-month undercover operation in which investigators were able to bet credits in amounts exceeding state law and winnings were paid in cash, also a violation, authorities said.
The investigation showed that the business had approximately 66 gaming terminals, including two “fish tables.” The casino was using different software, including Horizon, Fortune and Lightning.
The sheriff’s office seized a variety of items involved in the operation of the casino, to include CPU’s, printers, transactions records, a money counting machine, a cash register and a surveillance system, authorities said. Also seized was $4,821 in cash.
