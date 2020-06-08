A Statesville man is facing charges of attempting to rob someone at an ATM.
Jimmy Wayne Stroud, 31, of Silvermere Drive, was charged with attempted common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor communicating threats. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release that the incident occurred at the Cash Points ATM in the parking lot at 2187 Old Mountain Road on May 27. The man told deputies he was at the ATM withdrawing money when a sports utility vehicle, driven by a woman, pulled in behind them. He said a man got out, came up to his truck and opened the rear passenger door near where his son was sitting. T
he suspect threatened everyone in the vehicle. The victim said he got money from the ATM and drove off.
The man got back into the SUV and followed the victim south on Old Mountain Road, Campbell said.
Detectives began an investigation and learned the suspect followed the victim to a gas station near Interstate 40 and Old Mountain Road.
While in the parking lot of the gas station, Campbell said, the suspect attempted to get out of the SUV when the victim pulled out of the parking lot. The victim traveled north on Old Mountain Road and the SUV followed him to a parking lot where the victim tried to lose the suspects, Campbell said.
After going through the parking lot, the victim turned left onto Old Mountain Road and the suspect turned onto Island Ford Road, he said.
The SUV was identified as a 2004 to 2009 Cadillac SRX, and this information led to the identification of Stroud as a suspect.
Stroud was arrested June 4.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.
Stroud’s criminal history includes felony breaking or entering, attempting to traffic opium or heroin, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, habitual misdemeanor breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule II, breaking or entering, attempted breaking or entering, shoplifting by concealment, second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
