A man has been charged after reports of catalytic converter thefts in the county.
Matthew Lamonte Cowan, 34, of Crest Drive, was taken into custody charged with three counts of felony larceny of vehicle parts, two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer. Cowan appeared before a magistrate and was issued a $40,000 secured bond.
Trena Denise Blackmon, 47, of Crest Drive, has been charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay of a law enforcement officer in relation to Cowan. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
The charges followed an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation into numerous reports of catalytic converters being cut off and removed from vehicles across the county.
The thefts occurred in the areas of Marshall Forest Lane, Barry Oak Road and River Hill Road in Statesville and Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville.
The investigation led detectives to identify Cowan as a suspect, according to a news release. He had previously faced charges in similar incidents in relation to stealing a battery and two catalytic converters from a church bus and an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a local business.
Detectives received information that he was located on Crest Drive and, upon arriving at the home, spoke with Blackmon, who shares the residence. She denied Cowan was there and did not allow a search, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release. They told Blackmon they would apply for a search warrant to search for Cowan and evidence. While securing the residence, Cowan was located hiding in a bedroom and arrested without incident, Campbell stated. Blackmon was also charged.
After securing the search warrant, deputies and detectives found catalytic converters, tools used to remove the catalytic converters, and other various vehicle parts, Campbell stated. Detectives also found marijuana, un-prescribed Xanax, and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
The investigation continues and detectives are working with surrounding counties and agencies and sharing information, Campbell stated. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has also charged Cowan with similar crimes that occurred in its jurisdiction.
Cowan was previously charged on Jan. 29 with similar offenses and issued a $25,000 secured bond. Cowan was able to post bond on the same day, and those charges are still pending in court at this time, Campbell stated.
Cowan’s criminal history includes charges of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and multiple driving related charges.
Blackmon’s criminal history includes charges of misdemeanor obstructing justice, sell or distribute tobacco to a minor, misdemeanor possession of non-tax paid liquor, misdemeanor maintain a vehicle to sell or use controlled substance and multiple driving related charges.
