A Statesville man was charged with taking a John Deere Gator from a home in the 1500 block of Mocksville Highway.
Franklin Casey Deal, 34, of Elmwood Road was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies took a report May 3 concerning the theft of the vehicle. It was stolen in the early morning hours of May 3.
Campbell said detectives processed the crime scene, gathered evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. During the course of the investigation, the release stated, Deal was identified as a person of interest.
On May 8, detectives received a tip that a Gator, matching the description of the stolen one was in a barn off Elwood Road, Campbell stated.
Deputies and detectives went to the address and found the Gator in a barn next to property owned by Deal, Campbell said. The Gator, valued at $6,000, was returned to the owner.
Deal was arrested May 26 by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and brought to Iredell County.
Deal’s criminal history includes possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving-related offenses.
