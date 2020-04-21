A man was arrested on drug charges after authorities said he fled from a traffic stop and tossed a pill bottle out of the car during the pursuit.
Ernest William Holland, 63, of Independence Loop, was charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II (crack cocaine), three counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II (cocaine), possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA (ecstasy) and misdemeanor charges of fleeing to elude arrest, resisting/obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the sheriff’s office Narcotics Investigation Unit, along with deputies assigned to the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were conducting a surveillance operation on U.S. 70 east in the area of Interstate 77 Thursday.
Narcotics investigators saw Holland, who Campbell said is well known from previous encounters and investigations involving the possession and sell of illegal drugs.
Holland traveled to an area where undercover investigators had purchased controlled substance (crack cocaine) directly from him in the past, Campbell said.
Near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Wilson Lee Boulevard, ACE deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. Campbell said when they turned on the blue lights and siren, Holland tossed a pill bottle and sped away. Investigators recovered the bottle, which contained what Campbell termed a significant amount of crack cocaine and MDMA pills.
Holland continued to drive away from the deputies attempting to stop him, eventually stopping at the intersection of Durham Avenue near Seventh Street, Campbell said.
A search of Holland and the vehicle located additional items, Campbell said. In all, including the contents of the bottle, investigators recovered: 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, 9.8 grams of powder cocaine, and 2.1 grams of ecstasy tablets, and $1,791 which was packaged as proceeds from narcotics sales and distribution, Campbell said.
Holland’s prior criminal history includes felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, resist, obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer as well as DWI and numerous driving charges.
