The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Statesville man on felony drug charges after an undercover investigation.
Christopher Dewayne Smith, 34, of King Street, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or distribution of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A magistrate set bond at $25,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said narcotics investigators received information that Smith was selling controlled substances from his residence. Investigators began surveillance to verify the information, Campbell said.
Undercover investigators purchased crack cocaine from Smith on more than one occasion at the King Street residence, Campbell said.
A search warrant was executed Thursday and 50 dosage units of ecstasy, crack cocaine and a firearm were located, Campbell said. Smith was arrested without incident.
His previous criminal history includes felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
