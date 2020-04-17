The Statesville Police Department seeks one suspect and has two in custody following an armed robbery on Thursday.
Brendon Gerald Steele, Jr., 21, and Cashon Tyron Tucker, 19, both from Statesville, face charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. A warrant for conspiracy to commit armed robbery was also obtained on a 17-year-old juvenile male. Steele was taken into custody and issued a $150,000 secured bond by a magistrate. The juvenile is also in custody and has been transported to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Facility. Police are seeking Tucker.
Statesville police initially responded to the scene on the armed robbery at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday. After gathering information, investigators positively identified the three suspects, according to a news release from the Statesville Police Department.
Investigators, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, located the juvenile at his residence later in the night. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and transported to the detention center where he remains in custody.
During the arrest of the juvenile, investigators located a Highpoint 9 mm semi-automatic rifle which was reported stolen from a residential breaking and entering located at Hawthorne Drive in Statesville on April 7 and an Honor Guard 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen in August 2019 from the breaking and entering at Bullseye Pawn Shop located on West Front Street in Statesville. A juvenile petition for possession of stolen firearms will be obtained today.
Investigators located Steele at a residence on West Front Street, from which he was taken into custody without incident.
The Statesville Police Department is still seeking Tucker and asks anyone knowing his location to call 911.
