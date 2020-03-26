Metro police badge generic

The Statesville Police Department has closed access to the lobby of the building to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19.

If the event of an emergency, residents should continue to call 911.

However, if you need a report or need to receive property, call 704-878-3406 and the SPD will direct your call to the appropriate personnel to assist you.

“We appreciate your understanding during this unfortunate time,” the department states in a release.

