The Statesville Police Department has closed access to the lobby of the building to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19.
If the event of an emergency, residents should continue to call 911.
However, if you need a report or need to receive property, call 704-878-3406 and the SPD will direct your call to the appropriate personnel to assist you.
“We appreciate your understanding during this unfortunate time,” the department states in a release.
