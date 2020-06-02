A Stony Point man is facing charges in connection with a break-in to a camper.
Mark Wesley Wishon, 45, of Sister Drive, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and larceny after breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies went to Sister Drive May 22 and spoke with a woman at the residence. She told them neighbors told her that someone had broken into a camper and took a television, he said.
Detectives began an investigation and learned the woman allowed Wishon, a family member, to live at the residence rent-free while she lived in a camper at the home, Campbell said. She told detectives Wishon did not have access to the camper nor permission to be in the camper, he said,.
Detectives checked the residence where Wishon was being allowed to stay and found another TV was missing, Campbell said. The woman said she confronted Wishon who admitted to taking the TVs and selling then, he said.
Wishon was arrested May 28. His criminal record includes felony habitual impaired driving and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence protection order, harassing phone calls, communicating threats, possession of marijuana, DWI and possession of alcohol under 21 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.