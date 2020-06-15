A Mocksville man was arrested in connection with a break-in after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
Matthew Cole Chapman, 31, was charged with second-degree burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor larceny.
A magistrate set bond at $45,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Deputy K. Sherard answered a call Friday concerning a suspicious person walking on Westscott Drive.
He said Sherard arrived and spotted a man matching the description of the suspicious person. Sherard talked with the man, identified as Chapman. A semi-automatic handgun magazine was located when Chapman was searched, Campbell said.
Chapman denied knowledge of the magazine, Campbell said.
Lt. D. Christian and Deputy Graves came to assist, and Graves said Chapman was searched earlier at a scene where his wife was found unresponsive in a vehicle and did not have the magazine on him at that time, Campbell said.
The deputies searched the area and found a holster, bullets and a cell phone. After questioning Chapman, he admitted he went to a home on Westscott looking for his wife, Campbell said.
Later, he admitted to having a gun. Canine Jaag was used in an attempt to locate the gun, which was found, Campbell said.
The residence and a vehicle, from which the gun was stolen, were located and a report taken, Campbell said.
Chapman’s criminal history includes felony charges of burning certain buildings, burning personal property and possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule VI, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering, larceny, consuming alcohol under age 21, DWI and driving while license is revoked.
