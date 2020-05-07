A man found passed out behind the wheel of a car Wednesday faces charges after deputies said they found methamphetamine, a weapon and cash inside the vehicle, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell reported in a news release.
Chad Edward Simpson, 36, of Taylorsville, was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a concealed handgun. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Campbell said Deputies C. Wilson and H. Danley were checking on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Taylor Springs Road on Wednesday. The report indicated the car was parked near a cattle trailer and it was running.
He said the deputies found a black Mitsubishi Eclipse but the tag was registered to a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The deputies found the driver passed out behind the wheel, and when they were able to wake him, he said he didn’t know where he was, Campbell said. They then asked him if he had anything illegal in the vehicle and he replied, “no,” Campbell said. He also volunteered that they could search the car, Campbell said.
Methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and a large amount of cash was found inside the car, Campbell said.
Simpson’s previous criminal history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, consuming alcohol while under 21 years of age, DWI, domestic violence protection order violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, shoplifting and numerous driving-related charges.
