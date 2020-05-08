A 22-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested on three counts of felony disseminating obscenities and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after a search warrant was served at his home Thursday.
Justin Eric Coates was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center, where a magistrate set bond at $200,000. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Alexander County District Court Monday.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, in a news release, said deputies, along with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division, served the search warrant at a residence off Friendship Church Road in the Wittenburg community.
