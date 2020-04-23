A Taylorsville woman was charged following an attempted break-in.
Rhonda Jean Teague, 50, was charged with attempted breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and violating the state’s stay-at-home order. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said that around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies answered a call off of Stikeleather Road in Hiddenite concerning an attempted break-in of a residence.
While deputies were on the way, a description of a possible suspect vehicle was reported by the homeowner.
Deputies found a vehicle matching the description on Paynes Dairy Road off Millersville Road.
Teague was the driver of the vehicle and she matched the description of the suspect, Bowman said. Also during the stop she attempted to conceal drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, he said.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a quantity of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, Bowman said.
She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court June 8.
