Three men face drug charges following an undercover investigation.
Terry Lee Roseboro, 58, of Caldwell Street, Raymond Dewayne Ramseur, 38, of Industrial Drive and Charles Edward Kimbrough, 58, of Goldsboro Avenue, were arrested on the following charges:
Roseboro was charged with four counts each of conspiracy to sell or deliver a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, three counts of sell/deliver Schedule II and two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II.
Ramseur was charged with three counts each of felony sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance.
Kimbrough was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, stated that two search warrants were served March 3. Deputies from SERT, Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team, Interstate Criminal Enforcement team and Criminal Investigation were all involved in the service of the warrants.
Campbell said narcotics investigators received information that Roseboro and Ramseur were working together to distribute crack cocaine. Undercover narcotics investigations conducted surveillance operations and made numerous purchases of controlled substances from both men, Campbell said.
He said that surveillance conducted in advance of the search warrants showed Ramseur arrived at a residence on Garfield Street and went inside. Campbell said Roseboro was staying at the residence.
After Ramseur left, ICE and ACE deputies stopped his vehicle and took him into custody.
A short time later, the search warrant was served at the Garfield Street home, and crack cocaine, marijuana and items consistent with the sale/distribution of controlled substances were found in the residence, Campbell said.
An additional warrant was served in the 1000 block of Rickert Street where Ramseur was living, Campbell said.
Kimbrough was arrested Friday for charges stemming from his involvement in this investigation, Campbell said.
Roseboro has a criminal history including felony charges of possession of Schedule II, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and numerous misdemeanor charges ranging from DWI, resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer, damage to city property and assault on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $100,000 by a magistrate.
Ramseur’s criminal history includes possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous driving-related charges. Ramseur’s bond was also set at $100,000.
Kimbrough has a criminal history of charges including possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of driving while license is revoked. His bond was set at $20,000.
“As you can see from the convictions in the criminal histories of these suspects, they are repeat offenders. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will actively target, and go after repeat offenders who continue to sell drugs on the streets of Iredell County,” Campbell said. “By selling drugs, they contribute to other crimes such as robbery, breaking and entering and larcenies, which are committed to people who are addicted to these drugs so they can afford to buy the drugs. By removing these drug dealers from our community, we help everyone.”
