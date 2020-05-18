A three-month investigation involving the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Police Department North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security led to the arrest of two people.
Tanner Parks McAlpin, 29, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.
Megan Nicole Williams, 26, of Taylorsville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on an officer and damage to personal property. A magistrate set bond $5,000.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, in a news release, said that around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a search warrant was served at a residence on Sipe Road in the Ellendale Community.
Numerous items were seized, including methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition, the news release stated.
Bowman expressed appreciation to the agencies involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.
