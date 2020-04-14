Two men are facing charges of stealing four lawn mowers from a local business.
James Matthew Lahargoue, 36, of Brown Summit Avenue, and Chino Steven Smith, 42, of Wilkesboro Highway, were charged with taking the mowers from Hoover’s Lawn and Garden on Amity Hill Road Thursday.
Lahargoue was arrested Thursday and charged with felony counts of attempted breaking and/or entering a building, conspiracy to attempt breaking and/or entering a building, conspiracy to commit larceny and three counts of larceny as well as misdemeanor charges of larceny and first-degree trespass.
A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
On Friday, Warrant Squad deputies Sgt. Stutts and K. Hall saw Smith driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on Garner Bagnal Boulevard and tried to stop the vehicle. The two deputies pursued the vehicle to Business Park Road where the driver pulled over and was taken into custody without further incident, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Smith faces the same charges as Lahargoue with the addition of fleeing to elude arrest and other traffic offenses. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.
Campbell said the four commercial mowers were reported stolen early Thursday morning. Deputies and detectives answered the call and discovered two men came onto the property and took the four mowers, two generators and a small battery charger, he said. The stolen items were valued at approximately $40,000, Campbell said.
Detectives talked with neighbors and then searched a wooded area near the business. Campbell said three of the four stolen lawn mowers were located. He said evidence from the scene as well as witness statements led to the identification of Lahargoue and Smith as suspects.
Following Smith’s arrest, a search warrant was obtained for his home on Brown Summit Avenue where detectives located the remaining missing mower, a zero turn mower and the battery charger, Campbell said. He said all of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the business.
Lahargoue’s criminal history includes felony identity theft, felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as numerous misdemeanor charges including going armed to the terror of the public, resisting a public officer, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, shoplifting, assault and battery, assault on a female, communicating threats, possession of a controlled substance and criminal contempt.
Smith’s criminal history includes felony possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of larceny, resisting a public officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, common law forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and DWI.
