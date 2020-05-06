A New Jersey woman was charged with possession of more than 5,000 dosage units of ecstasy, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
Lashonda Davis, 34, of Newark, New Jersey, was charged with trafficking Schedule I by possession and trafficking Schedule I by transportation. Bond was set at $500,000 by a magistrate.
Campbell said the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) stopped a Mazda SUV Tuesday on Interstate 77 near the 63-mile marker. He said Davis was a passenger and the vehicle was driven by a man. They told deputies they were traveling from Georgia to New York.
K-9 Bosco gave a positive indication for the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, Campbell said.
A search located five sandwich bags containing 5,002 dosage units of ecstasy in pill form, Campbell said. The pills weighed more than 1,500 grams or approximately 3.45 pounds, he said.
The street value of the ecstasy pills, the North Carolina Department of Revenue Controlled Substance Tax indicates, is more than $25,000.
