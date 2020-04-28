Joshua McCrary is used to bringing people together through song. He’s got a about 10 years of choral experience behind him. And with the coronavirus pandemic keep canceling musical rehearsals everywhere, he’s trying something new.
McCrary and the Community Service Alliance, for which he serves as executive director, are planning a virtual choir performance. His plan is to have singers record their individual parts and submit them to McCray. He’ll then pass those submissions along to a video and sound design company that will piece all the vocal parts together in a few weeks.
CSA started taking submissions for the choir Tuesday, McCrary said he’s seen around 10 people sign up in the first day.
But he understands why some might be nervous.
“The biggest challenge is motivating people to record themselves singing,” he said. “Most choir members don’t want to sing solos.”
The song McCrary chose is “Your Grace Still Amazes Me.” He said he chose the spiritual tune because of its inspiring message.
“The term ‘choir’ (refers) to a group of people singing religious music,” he said. “Since all this craziness happened and the world has shut down... it would be great for people to have something (positive) to remember this by.”
And while McCray said the production company can use any amount of people for a virtual choir, he’s hoping for 25-30 submissions.
To register submissions, people can go to CSAIredell.com. The cost is $12 per person. Video submissions must be sent in via email to joshuamccrary@yahoo.com by May 18.
The final video will be returned within two to three weeks from the deadline and will be available on the CSA’s Facebook page.
