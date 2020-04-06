Dominion Energy, which provides natural gas service to almost all of Iredell County, is suspending service shut-offs for nonpayments for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dominion public affairs specialist Persida Montanez.
“We understand that many of our customers are experiencing financial difficulty during this public health emergency,” Montanez said.
Unmade payments will be put on the customer’s balance and will have to be paid at a future date, Montanez said.
Montanez said that, along with the shut-off suspension, Dominion is taking all necessary precautions by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
Dominion facilities are currently restricted to employees only, and employees that can work from home are encouraged to do so. Customer services are available online, Montanez said.
Facilities are sanitized at the end of each shift by wiping down surfaces and practicing various other hygiene practices, Montanez said. Deep cleans are also more regularly administered.
She also said that there are special teams in place for emergency situations, such as gas leaks, involving customers with coronavirus.
Montanez said that Dominion is taking precautions with in-person service calls by asking the affected customer if they have traveled overseas or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees are not forced to take service calls for customers exposed to the coronavirus, Montanez said, but some volunteer to do so.
“We go through extra steps to ensure the safety of customer and employee,” Montanez said.
Montanez encouraged the public to beware of scammers that call people and threaten disconnection if payments are not made.
She said scammers will often ask for credit card information and personally identifiable information like a Social Security number.
Montanez said that Dominion will never ask for personally identifiable information over the phone.
“That’s a red flag,” Montanez said. “You should automatically know that is a scammer.”
She also said that the public should call 811 three business days before digging on their land for any landscape work while they have more time to do so while working from home.
She said that Dominion is currently marking utility lines for free to prevent accidental damage to gas lines.
“We are taking all necessary steps to make sure we are prepared to serve customers,” Montanez said. “That’s our commitment”
