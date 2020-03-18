Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the Brentwood Apartments community early Wednesday, quickly extinguishing it to avoid greater damage to the building, a news release stated. No injuries were reported.
Two residents needed assistance getting from their second-floor apartment during the fire. The occupant of the apartment where the fire occurred, though, was able to evacuate on their own.
One person has been displaced by the fire.
Firefighters with Mooresville Fire-Rescue were sent to a reported structure fire just before 4 a.m., a news release reported. While they were responding, telecommunicators with the Iredell County 911 Emergency Communications Center notified them that the apartment was “well-involved in fire”, the release states, and the incident was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources.
Upon their arrival, firefighters found a fire in a first-floor apartment. Moving quickly, the fire department had the fire under control 30 minutes after their arrival.
The apartment building, constructed in 1995, is valued at $247,790, Iredell County property records indicate. Damage to the building is estimated at $35,000, the release states. At the time of original construction, building and fire codes did not require a fire sprinkler system to be installed, as they would today.
“A fire sprinkler system would certainly have limited the damage this morning,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Jason Workman. “Other than removing some water, there would have been minor fire damage to the unit and the occupant would mostly likely have been able to re-occupy the apartment quickly.”
Assisting Mooresville Fire-Rescue were units from Lake Norman and Shepherd’s Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Iredell County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.