Students and their parents gathered Thursday for the presentation of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation’s annual scholarships. A total of $24,000 were awarded and divided among the five local recipients.
Those receiving this year’s scholarships are London Fleming, Salem Matheson, Makayla McMinn, Zoey Reid and Anna Kate Willis.
Fleming, the daughter of Jason and Tina Fleming, is a Mooresville High School graduate. She will be attending the University of Tennessee where she plans to study nursing.
Matheson, a Pine Lake Preparatory graduate, is the daughter of Carey and Christy Matheson. She will be attending N.C. State University and anticipates studying science.
McMinn is the daughter of Sara McMinn and graduated from New Horizons Homeschool Academy. She will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and double majoring in international security and Russian language.
Reid, the daughter of Nikki Reid, is a graduate of Mooresville High School. She will be attending Limestone College where she will be studying criminal justice.
Willis, a Mooresville High School graduate, is the daughter of Traci and Mark Willis. She will be attending Catawba College and plans to study nursing.
In addition to the recipients and their families, also on hand were Parish Moffitt, treasurer of the foundation scholarship committee, who made the presentations and Frank Owens, chairman of the scholarship committee. Serving as vice-chairman is Brett Sawyer.
In the last six years, the foundation has awarded $125,000 in scholarships, noted Moffitt.
A one year scholarship is made available by the foundation to graduating seniors who reside in the southern Iredell exit 42 south jurisdiction, thus enabling the rescue squad foundation to give back to those they served.
Scholarships are awarded to students who desire to serve others and who choose a career in public service including, but not limited to, emergency medical services, criminal justice, firefighting, teaching, social work, healthcare or public administration.
