Being notified by the International Baccalaureate Organization, that your school is an authorized IB World School for the Primary Years Programme, is deserving of praise.
This week, faculty and staff at Cloverleaf received final documentation that all their hard work and dedication paid off, and they are officially an IB World School. The recent authorization of Cloverleaf solidifies a true K-8 continuum for International Baccalaureate in the greater Statesville region. Iredell-Statesville Schools continue to provide unique opportunities and school choice options for their students,” said Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce CEO Shannon Viera. “The programming that is offered makes our community a desired recruitment area for businesses and families.”
Cloverleaf Elementary administration and staff submitted an application for candidacy in March 2017. Once approved, the implementation of the PYP framework began. The staff and students started the IB journey by studying the essential elements of the PYP curriculum model. Following Category 1 training for all faculty and staff in January 2018, the group began the challenging work of creating a programme of inquiry (POI).
Creating the POI entailed looking carefully at the IB descriptors of each unit and the N.C. Standards to form the basis of what would become 36 transdisciplinary units.
The POI was completed in spring semester of 2018. Teachers worked over the summer to develop the 36 units (6 units per grade level). At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, Cloverleaf staff completed the application for authorization. Of the 114 standards and practices, 33 are required to be fully “in place” and evidence of progress toward meeting the other 81 is expected in order to be authorized. Evidence must be shown for each standard and every staff member had to implement inquiry as instruction and implement the six key IB Units and fit it into their curricula.
Cloverleaf Elementary parents and the greater community fully supported this effort.
“Congratulations to Iredell-Statesville Schools and Cloverleaf on the announcement that Cloverleaf School has achieved IB World School status,” said Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh. “I-SS continues to be a leader in its offering of choice programs for students in Statesville and the surrounding area. Educational opportunity continues to be at the top of the list in regard to where people and businesses want to locate. This further enhances the great quality of life we offer here.”
In an authorization letter from IB Director General Siva Kumari, she said, “As an IB World School offering the PYP, you are part of a global community of schools committed to developing knowledgeable, caring young people who will be ready to negotiate their futures successfully and make contributions resulting in a more harmonious and peaceful world. We commend your school’s educators, administrators, students and families for their active roles in choosing to offer the PYP. The positive results of this choice will become evident in your community as classes of PYP students graduate and undertake activities that enhance social, cultural and economic environments locally, nationally and, perhaps, internationally.”
Other IB schools in Iredell are:
Mooresville: Coddle Creek Elementary — An IB World School (Primary Years Programme); Mt. Mourne School — An IB World School (Middle Years Programme)
Statesville: Cloverleaf Elementary School — An IB World School (Primary Years Programme); North View School — An IB World School (Middle Years Programme)
Troutman — South Iredell High School (Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme, and Career Programme).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.