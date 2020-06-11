The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted on Monday to sell Ebenezer School. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will consider the decision and decide whether to use the county’s right of first refusal.
Ebenezer School was closed in 2009 due to limited sewer capacity, limited room for expansion and difficulties entering and exiting the property.
Because of contracts between the school district and county, the county has the right to enter into a transaction with the school district before the district involves a third party. County Manager Beth Jones said this is because most school facilities are bought with taxpayer money.
If the board decides the county has a use for Ebenezer School, the county could buy it from I-SS at fair market price. Commissioner Gene Houpe said if the county didn’t have a need for the school, the district could sell the property.
“We’ll look at the potential need for county operations, and if we don’t need it, we will allow the school district to sell it,” Houpe said.
However, the board hasn’t discussed the county’s need for the Ebenezer School property. Houpe said he wasn’t sure what the board would decide.
He said the board’s typical recommendation is for the district to sell the property and put the funds into capital projects.
Board Chairman James Mallory agreed that any funds from the sale of the property would go to capital projects for the school district, to be used assisting in projects suggested by the Education Task Force to keep up the school district’s facilities.
He also wants to see the property sold for a good price.
“That piece of property is probably one of the more valuable pieces because it’s located on an intersection of Interstate 77 and Highway 21,” Mallory said.
