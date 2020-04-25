Iredell Crosby Scholars celebrated the class of 2020 with a virtual gala Tuesday.
The winners of more than $16,000 in scholarships were announced during the Facebook Live event. There are 205 seniors from 10 high schools who completed the program this year. All of them were eligible to apply for these awards.
A list of scholarship winners include:
» Board of Directors Award of $250: Coleson Elliott, CCTL; Fatim Traore, Crossroads; Ian St. Germain, Lake Norman High School; Eman Maadir, Langtree Charter Academy; Jose Pablo Sanchez, Mooresville High School; Juan Nieto, North Iredell High School; Haley Frye, Pine Lake Prep; Joseph Yang, South Iredell High School; Jackie Craver, Statesville High School; Chase Dillard, West Iredell High School.
» Mooresville Rescue Squad Scholarship $1,000: Nivitha Mavuluri and Julianne Vinculado, South Iredell High School; Maddison Whitt and Dylon Lyons, Lake Norman High School; Seth Ratliff, CCTL.
» North Iredell Opportunity Scholarship $1,000: Olivia Kastor and Madelyn McLain, South Iredell High School; Jaden Moore, CCTL.
» Joyce Kohfeldt Determination Award $1,000: Jack Reardon, Lake Norman High School; Jose Pablo Sanchez, Mooresville High School; Maddison Cummings, South Iredell High School.
» Goodwill Willpower Scholarship $1,500: Jack Reardon, Lake Norman High School
» Aspire Video Scholarship $500: Timothy Webb, Statesville High School.
» Teacher Impact Award $250: Makayla Warren, CCTL.
» Community College Book Scholarship $500: Elizabeth Selves and David Brannen, South Iredell High School.
Crosby Scholars in Iredell County is a free program for public school middle and high school students. For more information, visit www.crosbyscholarsiredell.org.
