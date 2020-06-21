They’re graduates
» Joseph Feliciano of Mooresville graduated in May with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass.
» Jarrett Hussey and Ashlyn Shumaker, both of Mooresville, have graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Jarrett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human psychology, and Ashlyn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.
President’s list honors
» Robert Sedlatschek of Statesville was named to the president’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the 2020 winter term, which runs January to May, at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.
» Caroline Delano of Statesville and Riley Graham of Mooresville were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.
On the dean’s list
» Megan Guthrie of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.
