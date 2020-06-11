They’re graduatesNine Iredell County students have graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Students and their degrees are: two from Statesville, Xavier D. Bauguess with a Bachelor of Science in parks, recreation and tourism management and Matthew W. Honeycutt with a Bachelor of Science in environmental and natural resources; seven from Mooresville, Allison Ann Ault, Bachelor of Science in management and a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Kevin J. Barker, Master of Engineering in biomedical engineering; Mikaela Giordano, Bachelor of Science in accounting; David Matthew Gordon, Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual arts; Jake D. Leffew, Bachelor of Science in management; Trenton D. Menzer, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering; and Mitchell Jeffrey Steiner, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
Five Iredell County students have graduated from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Mooresville graduates and their degrees are Spencer Anderson, Bachelor of Arts; Dylan Brotherton, Bachelor of Science; Salem Mayes, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Simon Wilding, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Troutman graduate Carey Reeder received a Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences.
On the dean’s listJulia McLaughlin of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.