The Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee was held in February at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.
The bee lasted eight rounds, and the final, winning word was “bonito.”
Ashton Brown, a fifth-grader at Cloverleaf Elementary, won the bee. Tatum Fortner, an East Elementary fourth-grader, and Wyatt Cline, a North Iredell Middle School sixth-grader, tied for second.
The winner advances to the regional level of the competition, to be held at the Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.