20200307_srl_news_spellingbee_p1

(Pictured left to right art): Winner Ashton Brown, Cloverleaf Elementary Principal Andy Mehall, board of education member Sam Kennington; second-place finisher Tatum Fortner and board of education member Bill Howell take a moment for a photo.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee was held in February at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.

The bee lasted eight rounds, and the final, winning word was “bonito.”

Ashton Brown, a fifth-grader at Cloverleaf Elementary, won the bee. Tatum Fortner, an East Elementary fourth-grader, and Wyatt Cline, a North Iredell Middle School sixth-grader, tied for second.

The winner advances to the regional level of the competition, to be held at the Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem on March 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.