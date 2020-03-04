The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the 2020-21 budget proposal at Monday’s board meeting.
The proposal will be presented to the county commissioners at their next meeting, said Melissa Wike, chief financial officer at I-SS.
The proposal increases the budget from last year by nearly $4.8 million, a 12.43% increase.
Board of Education Chairman Martin Page stressed that this is a proposal and not a final budget.
“This is being proposed to give to the county commissioners,” Page said. “This is what we’ll be giving to the county commissioners as a proposed budget.”
The county commissioners would need to approve the budget proposed by the school board for it to be finalized.
Board member Todd Carver pointed out that 2.86% of the 12.43% increase is discretionary spending and that portion is necessary to fund the opening of two new middle schools in the school system.
“We’re not asking for new TVs. We’re not asking for new carpet,” Carver said. “We’re asking for things we’ve got to have to run the school system.”
Board member Bill Howell said that he hoped that the public can get behind the new budget.
“Opening two new middle schools is expensive, so we are asking for additional funds,” Howell said. “I hope we can get the support of our tax-paying public.”
Details on the budget request can be found under agendas on the board’s website at https://www.issnc.org/about/boe.
In other business:
» The board approved the 2020 summer remediation program for the school system. The program offers credit recovery for high school students that failed end-of-course assessments.
» The board agreed to continue its banking contract with First National Bank.
» The board also agreed to allow a public survey for the renaming of Northview IB School which will be moving to the Statesville Middle School campus in the summer of 2021.
