Iredell-Statesville Schools is holding a combined Board of Education meeting on Monday to vote on the bids for renovation for Brawley Middle School’s IP program, on a recommendation for an auditor and other measures.
Due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that bans gatherings of more than 10 people, in-person attendance will not be permitted. Residents can watch the meeting streamed live on the I-SS YouTube channel.
Renovations at Brawley Middle School consist of bringing locker room areas up to the 2019 standard, turning eight classrooms into four combined classrooms for learning spaces for the IB program and fixing leaks around the media center.
There are also two alternatives with the renovations. One is for HVAC upgrades in the office area. The other is converting the old cafeteria building into an arts and drama building for the IB program.
“All of this work is part of the bid packet that gets Brawley ready for the IB program,” wrote capital projects coordinator Scott Hager in a letter to the Board. “This work helps fix a lot of ongoing issues we have with fresh air supply in the locker rooms. Also helps with some other issues around campus.”
The construction company being recommended to the board is G.L. Wilson Building Company. Its bid is for $2,630,580.
The other bid from Simcom Company was incomplete and disqualified by the school system.
Melissa Wike, chief financial officer, will present three options for auditors for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The three companies are Thompson, Price, Adams & Co., Coffey, Lovins & Co. and Dixon Hughes Goodman.
Thompson, Price, Adams & Co. made a bid at $27,500, Coffey, Lovins & Co. bid $30,700 and Dixon Hughes Goodman bid $43,000.
In the 2018-19 fiscal year, I-SS paid $30,000 for its audit.
Wike recommended Coffey, Lovins & Co., which I-SS has contracted for audits in the recent past, in a letter to the Board.
“We have been pleased with their services and feel like we get a thorough review of our accounting and internal controls annually,” Wike wrote.
Wike wrote that she didn’t recommend the lowest bidder as it does not usually audit individual school activity, which she called a questionable approach in performing this audit.
She also wrote that Thompson, Price, Adams & Co., Coffey, Lovins & Co. called Statesville a town in its bid.
“I view it as an indication of their attention to detail,” Wike wrote.
Wike wrote that the most significant reason for not recommending them was that one of the schools boards that it serviced in the past gave a poor recommendation of its services.
In other business:I-SS will present budget details to the Board for the 2020-21 school year. Complete details can be found on the agenda at https://www.issnc.org/about/boe.
Wike will also discuss the implementation of a new rule requiring Board approval for transactions of $90,000 or more being paid to the same vendor over a fiscal year or 12-month period.
Administrative, principal and teacher contract recommendations will also be made.
The Board will give updates on its superintendent search.
