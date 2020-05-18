The Iredell-Statesville School System is continuing its current meal process at 15 school sites through May 22.
The process includes pick-up and bus delivery options.
To transition into the summer feeding program, the sites will be closed May 25-29 and reopen June 1.
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 31 except for Friday, July 3.
Buses will no longer deliver meals.
Schools participating in the June/July summer feeding curbside program are:
Brawley Middle, Celeste Henkel Elementary, Cloverleaf Elementary, East Iredell Elementary, Harmony Elementary, N.B. Mills Elementary, Scotts Elementary, Shepherd Elementary, Statesville High, Third Creek Elementary, Troutman Middle and Union Grove Elementary.
Pick-up times are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each week, meal forms should be filled out by visiting www.tinyurl.com/Meal RequestForm.
For questions call the I-SS nutrition office at 704-873-2175.
