Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Brady Johnson will learn more Sunday afternoon about what a two-week school closure means for faculty and staff.
On Sunday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks in reaction to the coronavirus threat. That means Iredell-Statesville Schools will be closed to students from March 16-27, the system states.
Johnson will be on a conference call with the state superintendent on Sunday afternoon.
"We are hopeful that we will have answers ... regarding faculty and staff attendance, as well as further information about remote learning for students," system officials stated on its Facebook page.
