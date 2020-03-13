Iredell-Statesville Schools is extending spring break for all students through March 20 in reaction to the threat of coronavirus.
With “hundreds of students and adults traveling across the country and the world,” the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution”, officials stated in a news release.
The district will hold optional teacher workdays on Monday through Friday of next week.
“During that week, staff will prepare for a possible prolonged period of remote learning, social distancing strategies, community based meal delivery for qualified students, and further deep-cleaning protocol,” the release states.
The district is asking those who have traveled to consider self-quarantine for 14 days, following guidelines outlined on the Centers for Disease Control website (www.cdc.gov).
“As always we will communicate directly to our staff, parents, and students via mass notification, on the I-SS Website, and on our social media channels and through our local media outlets,” the release states.
Additional updates and information can be found at www.issnc.org/coronavirus.
The system has convened a COVID-19 Task Force to meet regularly to discuss this fluid and ever-changing situation, the release states.
