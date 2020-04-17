Dr. Jeff James has been named superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools. James will assume his role on June 1. He will replace Brady Johnson, who will retire June 30.
James is currently serving as the superintendent of Stanly County Schools. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA from UNC-Charlotte. He also holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from UNC-Charlotte, a Masters of School of Administration from Gardner-Webb University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations from UNC-Greensboro.
James has 39 years of experience as a professional manager with 17 years in the educational area. Following 18 years in business and industry, James began his service in the Iredell-Statesville Schools in 1998 as a special education teacher at Statesville High School. His leadership roles included service as the assistant principal at South Iredell High School and principal at Troutman Middle School. In 2013, James assumed the role of assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction/Federal Programs/Grants/NC Pre-K in Montgomery County.
Since 2018, James has served as superintendent of Stanly County Schools. He took the school district from $800,000 in fund balance to $1.2 million fund balance in four months through implementation of a fiscal crisis plan.With his departure from Stanley County Schools,he will leave the district with $1.4 million in fund balance.
“It is with great humility and excitement that I accept the challenge to be Iredell-Statesville Schools next superintendent," he stated in a news release. "I appreciate the board’s rigorous hiring process. I have gone through several in my lifetime, and I can say this was by far one of the most in-depth. This is certainly warranted in this situation as I can think of no more of a crucial role than selecting the next leader of such a progressive school system.
“I follow two great superintendents. Dr. Terry Holliday and Brady Johnson, both I consider mentors. I hope to use the lessons learned from both to inspire and lead the system into the 22nd century. I look forward to working with all staff, the board, and the community to continue the trend of excellence Iredell-Statesville schools are known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.