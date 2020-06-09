The Iredell-Statesville Schools has named three new assistant principals.
The moves were approved during Monday night’s regularly scheduled Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting.
Shaun Bock has been named as the assistant principal of Coddle Creek Elementary School, Peter Fusco, Jr. will serve as assistant principal at Lakeshore Elementary and Rachel Moyer will serve as an assistant principal at West Iredell High School and Northview School. All three will assume their responsibilities in July.
Bock comes to Coddle Creek Elementary from the Mooresville Graded School District, where he served as a teacher and coach at Mooresville High. He completed his administrative internship at Coddle Creek and will complete his Masters in School Administration in Educational Leadership this August. He has an undergraduate degree in chemistry from East Carolina University.
Fusco comes to I-SS from Lansingburgh, New York, where he served as an elementary assistant principal. Fusco has experience as both a school counselor and administrator. He has an undergraduate degree in geography from Syracuse University, a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Sage Graduate School in Troy, New York and an MS in School Administration from St. Rose Graduate School in Albany.
Moyer has accepted the role of assistant principal for West Iredell High School and Northview School. She will split her time between the two campuses. Moyer has served as the IB Coordinator at South Iredell High School since 2015. Prior to her time in I-SS, she had extensive experience as an English teacher and was an IB coordinator at Hickory High School. Moyer has an undergraduate degree in secondary education English from West Virginia University. She holds a Master’s degree in Special Education from UNC Charlotte. She is enrolled in the Ed.D program in Educational Leadership at Appalachian State University.
