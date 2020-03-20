Iredell-Statesville Schools has opened emergency kindergarten through fifth-grade childcare sites in an effort to provide K-5 childcare for the children of individuals in Iredell County who are considered “essential” to the well-being of our community.
If you work in the medical profession or emergency management, you may be eligible to receive K-5 childcare at one of the school’s locations. Call or email Grover Linebarger at 704-832-2528 or by email at grover_linebarger@iss.k12.nc.us to see if eligible.
Iredell-Statesville Schools will host six sites for essential professionals in Iredell County. Locations include Woodland Heights Elementary, Lakeshore Elementary, Troutman Elementary, Cloverleaf Elementary School, Central Elementary, and Celeste Henkel Elementary. The sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is $25 and the cost is $15 per day.
