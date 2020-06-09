The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education offered clarification Monday night on a discussion about a hiring freeze that occurred at last week’s meeting.
Board member Sam Kennington clarified that his comments and questions last week about the school board implementing a hiring freeze were simply for discussion purposes.
Kennington informed the public Monday night that after his questions were asked, the school system staff provided the board with what the current projections are for next year. The staff also provided the board with the tentative allotments for next school year.
“I really regret that it got out in the community that we had approved a hiring freeze last week,” Kennington said. “While we did discuss it, we received new information this week.”
Kennington then made a motion to allow the staff to proceed with hiring for the vacancies in the system along with the projected needs. The motion was approved unanimously by the board.
The board also voted to list the old Ebenezer Elementary School for sale and allow the Iredell County Board of Commissioners right of first refusal to buy the property. The school and the property will be listed at fair market value.
The school closed at the end of the 2008-09 school year and was used as a training facility by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for several years. The ICSO still uses the gymnasium for its athletic league activities, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
In other board news:
» The board presented retiring Superintendent Brady Johnson with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor the state can bestow.
The order is an honor granted by the State of North Carolina to individuals who have shown extraordinary service to the state.
Monday night was Johnson’s last board meeting as the superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools.
» The board approved the return of high school sports June 15.
After the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sent out guidance Monday morning allowing the Phase 1 return of high school sports, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Richard Armstrong told the board he was confident the school system would have all the necessary safety measures in place for athletes across the county to return for conditioning.
With the understanding that Armstrong felt confident that all safety measures would be ready next week, the board gave him the go-ahead to proceed.
Armstrong informed the board that coaches would be under strict measures and would be watched closely to ensure they were following all procedures.
