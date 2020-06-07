Dheeraj Kalra and Ria Verma, both of Mooresville, have graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga., during a virtual celebration May 1. An in-person commencement ceremony is planned for later this year. Both graduates received Master of Science degrees in computer science.
Gaston Moorhead of Mooresville, has graduated from the University of San Diego in San Diego, Calif., earning a bachelor’s degree in biophysics and behavioral neuroscience.
Scholarships awarded
Two high school students from Iredell County are among the 20 selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University in Greenville. The two local recipients are Rebekah Arensman and Rylie Warren.
Arensman, a senior at Covenant Classical School, is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Arensman of Mooresville. Warren, a senior at Mooresville High School, is the daughter of Chris and Stacie Warren, also of Mooresville.
On the dean’s list
Emilee Speer of Statesville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Freedman-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
Robert Conner of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind.
Ryan Jurist of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.
Six Mooresville students were names to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. They are Lanie Beams, Jacob Edmonson, Rebekah Gresser, Laura Huie, Kia Street and Grace Swing.
