Jordan Wyke, representing Langtree Charter Academy’s class of 2020, will be the school’s first valedictorian when he graduates Saturday.
“The fact that he is the valedictorian is fantastic because he is just a really good guy,” said Shane Lis, the principal. “In a time when we are seeking from our country goodness, it’s good to have one of the good guys be the valedictorian.”
Wyke is graduating with a 4.7 weighted GPA and a 4.0 unweighted GPA. He also attended Mitchell Community College, where he was on the Dean’s List and graduated from the Career & Technical Education Pathways program. He expects to graduate with his Associates in Arts at the end of the summer semester.
Academics was only one of the many areas where Wyke excelled. During high school, he was a student-athlete, playing soccer and serving as team captain for the basketball team. Wyke was also involved with numerous clubs such as the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Crosby Scholars of Iredell.
Wyke said it took a lot of hard work and dedication to become valedictorian. It also required balancing academics with extracurricular activities.
“The most challenging part was for sure balancing my time between basketball, soccer, my sports teams and clubs with academics,” he said. “I would stay up late on those nights because I would have practice late and would stay up later than normal to get assignments done and study for tests.”
Wyke offered a word of advice for incoming high school freshmen.
He said despite COVID-19, there are still plenty of opportunities to become involved in your school community and to reach your goals.
“Take advantage of every opportunity that you can within the school,” he said. “Taking advanced classes, AP classes Mitchell, or dual enrollment classes, will benefit you in the long run and will save you money. “Also, find that balance between your friends, clubs, athletics as well as maintaining good grades.”
Wyke will attend N.C. State University this fall on a full scholarship. He will major in business administration with a concentration in finance and a minor in accounting. He will also be part of the University Honors Program and is on track to graduate early.
