After six years of preparation, Lakeshore Elementary School will be officially recognized by the North Carolina Department of Instruction as a STEM-certified school. The school will be honored at the September state board of education meeting.
Lakeshore will join 31 other STEM certified schools in North Carolina, including six other elementary schools.
“Our county is always on the cutting edge of education,” said Lakeshore principal Chris Grace. “This is another piece of that.”
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, certification requires a lengthy application process and approval from on-site reviewers.
Grace said that this process was made even more challenging this year because of new rubric requirements that the school wasn’t aware of until October.
“We were really having to play catch-up to align with the rubric,” Grace said.
There were also challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. STEM certification requires reviewers to approve the certification after visiting the campus.
Because of the pandemic, the on-site visit was canceled in favor of virtual visit through Zoom, a video sharing software.
Grace said this was challenging because without being in the environment, you can’t feel the STEM culture at Lakeshore.
“If you walk into the building, you would feel the STEM culture,” Grace said. “You would see it and hear it in the students. When you don’t have those reviewers come into the building to feel that, we had to sell it on a computer screen.”
And Lakeshore was able to sell it as they learned on Thursday that they would receive the certification for the 2020-21 school year.
Grace said that Lakeshore is in the process of constructing a new building on-campus that will not just accommodate for increased enrollment, but have a science lab to illustrate the STEM education.
Grace said that he hopes construction will begin in December and that the building will be ready for the 2021-22 school year. He said that construction plans needed to be finalized over the summer.
The journey to the STEM certification started when former Lakeshore principal Kelly Hinson gave the go-ahead to explore problem-based learning, a vital part of STEM education.
Grace said that they started implementing problem-based learning in every classroom, but once they looked at the application for STEM certification, he said they had to implement even more STEM-based education approaches.
“We found out there’s a lot more to STEM than problem-based learning,” Grace said.
He said the school had to implement collaborative learning and student-controlled education settings.
“STEM is an approach to education where the students are at the center of control,” Grace said. “They do the learning.”
He said that instead of traditional testing, students work in collaborative groups to solve a problem.
“Our students persevere a lot better. They don’t give up easily,” Grace said. “They solve problems together, and sometimes they fail, but they try again until they get it. That’s a huge area (where) we’ve seen improvement.”
Grace said that their students work in teams well and are more understanding of others’ ideas by listening more to their classmates.
Grace added that even though STEM learning is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, it incorporates interdisciplinary studies such as the arts.
“It centers around those four areas, but it really encompasses a lot more,” Grace said.
Grace said that this is just the beginning for Iredell-Statesville Schools and that other schools will be recognized for STEM certification in the near future.
“Iredell County’s a great place to live. We have an excellent school system,” Grace said. “It’s the place to be.”
